JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This year’s Blue Plum Festival was held in King Commons Park instead of in Founders Park due to construction around that area. Blue Plum Festival organizers said this change was for the better.

“This actually expands our footprint, gives us so much more green space, less road closures, way more parking for attendees, and just a lot more community festival vibe,” said Cooper Reaves, Blue Plum Marketing Chair and Blue Plum Board of Directors member.

Reaves said that the two days of the festival were packed with festivalgoers across the numerous activities offered.

“We’ve had lots of people in our wellness area and our kids area,” said Reaves. “Everybody is enjoying the music on both of our stages.”

Over 40 different craft and food vendors lined the festival streets. Local organizations also had tents set up offering information and activities for attendees.

“We’re working on a community art project about ‘what do you think kindness means?’,” said Loreley Sinnott, Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church member. “You can write anything you want with different color markers, like a word you think kindness means or like a picture of what you think it means.”

“Authentic expression of love, kindness is love, loving people through their pain, it’s what makes the world a better place,” said Dottie Blades, Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church member about what festivalgoers had written down.

“So, these are individual expressions from lots of folks that have walked by and stopped and then have signed this card and done drawings,” said Blades.

Reaves said that this year felt special to the Blue Plum community.

“We’ve just heard from everybody that this is a community vibe,” said Reaves. “Everybody is just so close together and they’ve been telling us ‘This feels like an amazing festival’ like it is every year, but this year there’s just something special about it.”

Part of the proceeds from the festival will be donated to a local non-profit in Johnson City.

Reaves said that the Blue Plum festival is 100% volunteer ran.

“This is all people who are Johnson City residents who love their community and want to bring the music and arts festival scene to the Johnson City community,” said Reaves.

The Blue Plum Organization also hosts Johnson City’s annual Christmas Parade as well.