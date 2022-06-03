JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Blue Plum Festival returns to downtown Johnson City for the first time since 2019.

The festival will feature a little bit of everything from live music to a wellness area, silent disco and kid zone.

The footprint spans across downtown, from Founders Park to King Commons. 17 different live music acts will take the stage at both the Mountain Roots Amphitheater Stage in Founders Park and the Ballad Health Main Stage situated next to the Founders Park Pavilion. Vendors will be stationed within the pavilion. Both beer and food vendors can be found around the pavilion.

If you’re looking to get active or get centered, you can find the Rollerdance Tri-Cities Dance Party in King Commons along with the Wellness Area where you can get a massage, take a Tai Chi class, run or compete in a variety of fitness challenges.

Organizers advise bringing your own chair or blankets to spread out across the two parks and to enjoy the performances.

For more information on music lineups and activities, you can visit the Blue Plum website.