JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City will see the arrival of several interesting names in music soon, according to a post from the Blue Plum Organization.

According to the organization, 17 different groups are slated to perform on June 3rd and 4th:

  • Wilderado
  • Drivin N Cryin
  • Illiterate Light
  • The Vegabonds
  • Mo Lowda & The Humble
  • Hotel Fiction
  • Akita
  • Brushfire Stangrass
  • Grizzly Goat
  • Samm Collie & The Roustabouts
  • Adam Bolt
  • Fritz & Co.
  • Donnie & The Dry Heavers
  • Morgans Mill
  • Shake It Like A Caveman
  • Zach McNabb
  • The Bee Keepers

In addition to the performances, the festival is set to feature music and art demos, wellness and kids zones, a silent disco and a bike-powered performance.