JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City will see the arrival of several interesting names in music soon, according to a post from the Blue Plum Organization.

According to the organization, 17 different groups are slated to perform on June 3rd and 4th:

Wilderado

Drivin N Cryin

Illiterate Light

The Vegabonds

Mo Lowda & The Humble

Hotel Fiction

Akita

Brushfire Stangrass

Grizzly Goat

Samm Collie & The Roustabouts

Adam Bolt

Fritz & Co.

Donnie & The Dry Heavers

Morgans Mill

Shake It Like A Caveman

Zach McNabb

The Bee Keepers

In addition to the performances, the festival is set to feature music and art demos, wellness and kids zones, a silent disco and a bike-powered performance.