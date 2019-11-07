‘Blue Mountanya’ new name for proposed Watauga Lake resort

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The name of a new resort being built on Watauga Lake near Butler has been revealed.

According to a press release, the resort will be called Blue Mountanya.

The resort plans include “farm to fork” restaurants, a wedding venue and lodging.

The name was suggested by Anastasia Goodhall, wife of Daniel Goodhall, the resort developer. According to the release, they “determined it would be the signature name their family run business needed to convey their message and their purpose to the public.”

“We are very excited with the name, Blue Mountanya for our family owned and operated Resort located here on Watauga Lake,” Daniel Goodhall said.

Information about the resort’s Holiday Extravaganza was also released.

It will begin on December 6th and run through December 22nd

“This special event gives families the opportunity to be able to come and experience Blue Mountanya in its natural splendor along with showcasing a taste of what it will offer the public as a Resort itself,” the release stated.

“We plan to have an extensive light show which will take visitors to the top of one of our ridges that offers a breathtaking view of Watauga Lake and The Appalachian Mountains,” Mr. Goodhall said.

There will also be live bands on the weekends, a cafe bar featuring Blue Montanya’s special blend of coffee, food, kids crafts, tree farm and outdoor Christmas movies. Santa will also be available for photos.