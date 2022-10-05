BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – The first ever Blue Highway festival in Big Stone Gap kicks off on Thursday, October 6.

The festival will celebrate the rich heritage of Bluegrass and Roots music, food and culture. Performances include ‘Blue Highway’, ‘Sam Bush Band’, ‘The Travelin’ McCourys’, ‘Sierra Hull’ and more.

“We want this to be a people’s festival, we are not selling any VIP tickets, this is for the people, you come here and everybody is a VIP, that’s the cool thing about that. [That’s] just the way we want to treat everybody and we want everybody to feel treated that way,” said Larry Roberts, festival organizer.

The festival runs from Thursday, October, 6 to Saturday, October 8.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person, but will cost more at the gate.