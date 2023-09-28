BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – A regional music festival has been awarded international recognition.

The Blue Highway Fest was awarded the 2023 International Bluegrass Music Association Industry Event of the Year Award, according to a release from festival organizers. The nonprofit association promotes and supports the bluegrass community on a global scale.

The Blue Highway Fest is an annual bluegrass celebration held in Big Stone Gap that celebrates the genre with the help of fans, artists and volunteers.

“Thanks to the many fans, friends, artists, and volunteers for helping make Blue Highway Fest what it is today and yet to come tomorrow. We couldn’t do it without you,” said Blue Highway Fest organizer Larry Roberts.

The 2023 Blue Highway Fest will be held Oct. 11-14. More information on the festival can be found online.