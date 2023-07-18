BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — After announcing that the Blue Circle on Bluff City Highway is up for sale, owners Debbie and Mark Sourbeer told News Channel 11 that this isn’t a goodbye for the longtime restaurant.

“I want my loyal customers to know that this business is not closing,” Debbie Sourbeer said in a Tuesday interview. The Sourbeers cited Mark’s health challenges and their readiness to retire and enjoy relaxing as reasons they listed the spot for sale.

“We are doing everything we can with his health issues to be here as long as we can and hope that someone that loves it as much as we do will come in and take over and maybe make it even better,” Debbie Sourbeer said.

The pair said they’ll continue to operate Blue Circle’s South Holston Lake location until its regular season-closing on Labor Day. After that, any new owner of the business will have the opportunity to open the lakeside restaurant next year.

The Sourbeers told News Channel 11 that they “have a good lead on a buyer,” but nothing is signed or set into stone just yet. They went on to say they have high hopes that any new owner of the Blue Circle will keep its heritage alive–and maybe even improve on it.

“Whoever buys it, I’m certain they will keep it the way it is,” Debbie Sourbeer said. “I’m sure they will keep the circle burgers and all the things that we have going on now and maybe even add new things to make it even better.”

“This has just been so wonderful for our family. We’ve loved it. We’ve met a lot of nice people in the community. We have our regulars that come in and sit with us every day, and we just really are going to miss everyone. But it’s just something that we need to do for us.”