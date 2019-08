BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A popular restaurant in Bristol won’t be closing their doors after all.

Blue Circle announced on Facebook they are now under new management.

Hey everyone!!! We are pleased to announce we are under new ownership. Mark & Debbie Sourbeer bought Blue Circle this… Posted by Blue Circle on Saturday, August 17, 2019

Mark and Debbie Sourbeer bought the restaurant last week according to the post.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the owner’s hope to keep Blue Circle going strong as part of Bristol history.

The Sourbeers are hoping to have the restaurant re-opened in September.