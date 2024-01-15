MARION, Va. (WJHL) — An electrical fire due to blown transformers took place near Hungry Mother State Park in Marion, Virginia Monday night, according to town spokesperson Ken Heath.

Heath told News Channel 11 that two transformers blew Monday night, and one sparked an electrical fire. Heath went on to say the blaze was out by the time the responding fire department arrived on scene.

Appalachian Power was on scene assessing the damage, and Heath said the company estimated that several hundred customers were without power due to the incident. Heath said no estimate of power restoration was available for the affected area.

Heath added that several trees were down in the area of the blown transformers.