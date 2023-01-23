BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some customers of the Blountville Utility District will be without water for a portion of Tuesday, Jan. 24.
According to a letter from the utility district, water will be shut off for customers on the following streets in the Akard subdivision in Bristol from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.:
- Paramount Dr
- Rosemount Dr
- Mt Area Dr
- Wimberly Way
- Wimberly Circle
- Woodbrook Ave
The utility district said the water disruption is due to crews needing to make a repair. Blountville Utility administration apologized for any inconvenience to customers in the letter.