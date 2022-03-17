BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities truck driver has been nationally recognized as one of five finalists for the 2021 American Trucking Association’s (ATA) National Driver of the Year.

Jeff Stinson, a Blountville resident, was named the Tennessee Truck Driver of the Year prior to being named a finalist for the national honor, according to a release from the ATA. The finalists were chosen by a panel of judges from the trucking industry.

The release states that Stinson was chosen as one of the five finalists due to his stellar driving record, years spent in the industry and his attempts to improve safety on highways.

“Any of the five drivers would be a great choice for driver of the year, and I am honored to be one of that group,” Stinson said in the release. “I believe that if I were to be named American Trucking Association driver of the year, it would give me a bigger platform and more opportunities to help people stay safe, all while promoting the industry as a good career choice. I am proud to be a truck driver in the United States and I will continue to help keep the country moving and do it safely.”

According to the release, Stinson has been a truck driver for almost 35 years without an accident. He has spent the bulk of his time in the industry as a driver for FedEx.

Stinson began trucking when he was 20 years old. His grandfather was also a truck driver.

On top of his impressive driving record, Stinson has also made school visits as a Tennessee Road Team Captain to teach children about the importance of roadway safety and how to share the road with commercial drivers. Stinson does not only teach children; he serves as a mentor to other drivers and is the leader of Safety Committee at FedEx Freight in Kingsport.

“Whether I am teaching students or working with new drivers, it’s all about safety,” Stinson said. “It is rewarding for me to make sure they learn to be safe when they are on the road. If you’re dedicated to safety and pay attention, you can have a rewarding career.”

The winner of the ATA National Driver of the Year will be announced on April 28 in Orlando.