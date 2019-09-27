BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities have arrested a Blountville man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Joseph Lisk, 38 of Blountville, on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says it received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was being transmitted from an address at Sullivan County.

On Thursday, sheriff’s investigators with a search warrant raided Lisk’s home on Buffalo Road and seized several electronic devices.

Lisk admitted to possessing, downloading, and transmitting images of children engaged in sexual activity while speaking with detectives, according to SCSO.

The sheriff’s office has charged him with sexual exploitation of a minor. He remains in the Sullivan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims in other jurisdictions and say additional charges against Lisk are pending.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact SCSO Detective Matt Harrison at 423-279-7506.