(WJHL) – As Christmas approaches, several Tri-Cities families have already started searching for a real tree to decorate their homes, and a Blountville tree vendor is already seeing high demand before Thanksgiving.

“It does seem like there are many people who are looking for real trees,” Susan Mizelle, media director for Emma B’s Christmas Trees, told News Channel 11.

While a few tree farms have already opened for the season, several more plan to begin selling Christmas trees after Thanksgiving. Emma B’s is preparing for its first Christmas after planning began nearly seven years ago.

“This Christmas tree farm was started in 2017 by my mother and father, Leland and Wanda Salyer,” Mizelle said. “We wanted to share that joy that comes along with the Christmas holiday.”

Mizelle said, in her opinion, a real tree has a special effect on families and homes during the Christmas season as opposed to an artificial one.

“It’s very unique, right? I mean, every tree is different,” Mizelle said. “This is something that we hope that you can come with your family, you can have an experience here. I think it just brings the family together to celebrate the magic of the season.”

With 2023 being Emma B’s first go-around, the business’s trees aren’t ready for people to come cut and collect. Instead, Emma B’s will bring in trees from other farms for people to purchase and take home.

“Our hope is that within the next couple of years, we can have an experience where you’ll come and actually choose and cut your own tree and in that you would get to spend that time with your family,” Mizelle said.

Despite not opening until Thanksgiving day, Mizelle said the community has been reaching out in a big way already.

“I have been shocked at the amount of people that we’ve had interacting with us just on social media. It’s been amazing really how much support we’ve had for a family who has a dream to start.”

Emma B’s Christmas Trees is located at 1376 Highway 75 in Blountville.