Blountville business collecting food donations for law enforcement searching for Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Blountville, Tennessee business is collecting non-perishable food items to donate to law enforcement involved in the active AMBER Alert case for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

Tangles Hair Studio & Tanning owner and employees got together and decided to give back to the men and women searching for the missing toddler.

“I had it on my heart to have the police thought of too,” Roxie Watkins told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais Saturday. “Nobody is really taking notice of what they’re doing and how emotionally draining it can be.”

Watkins is an employee at Tangles Hair Studio & Tanning. She said that they are not “doing this for the publicity,” but are just trying to “give back” to the officers working to find baby Evelyn.

“It’s just a way to say thank you,” Watkins said.

The salon is also offering special offers for deputies and officers in Sullivan County.

Watkins said monetary donations will also be accepted.

“Like yesterday we took them pizza, so we can do that again,” she told News Channel 11.

If you wish to donate any non-perishable foods or drinks, you can take it to 1601 Blountville Blvd, or contact 423-279-7107 for more information.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is also accepting information if anyone wishes to donate to the reward fund to find Evelyn Boswell.

If you would like to donate to add to the reward, call SCSO at 423-279-6064.

If anyone has any information on Evelyn’s whereabouts or her disappearance, they are encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330.

