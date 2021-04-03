Bloomingdale welcomes back annual Easter egg hunt

The Bloomingdale Ruritan Club invited the community to hunt for around 30,000 eggs Saturday morning, April 3rd.

In effort to kick off Easter weekend, hundreds of families came out to Sullivan North High School for the annual egg hunt.

“It takes us four hours to disperse 30,000 eggs and then in 20 minutes it is done! That is the beauty of it,” said Tim Dunn, event organizer with the Bloomingdale Ruritan Club.

Kids were able to race for as many eggs as possible, and even win prizes. The event also featured a field for kids with special needs.

11-year-old Payton Bellamy says for her family, the egg hunt is an Easter tradition.

“There’s always a whole bunch of people who come. It was very fun, I just come here because it is something I do every year,” said Bellamy.

For several months, the ruritan club has been preparing for the event, collecting candy and stuffing eggs. It is something they are more than glad to do, especially this year.

The 2020 egg hunt had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year everything is releasing and letting up a little bit, so we decided to go ahead with it. We have got a massive turnout. We have a lot of families that have cabin fever, they want to get out, the children especially,” said Dunn.

This year marked one of the biggest turnouts to date for the egg hunt. The Bloomingdale Ruritan Club says their goal was to put a smile on every child’s face. They are already looking ahead to their community fall festival, happening later this year.