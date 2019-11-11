Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department firefighters pull person from burning mobile home Sunday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighters pulled a person from a burning mobile home in Sullivan County on Sunday.

The Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department said on their Facebook page that they were dispatched to a mobile home around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

They arrived and found it burning with heavy smoke billowing.

Firefighters located one person inside and were able to get them out of the burning home.

Sullivan County EMS transported the victim to a hospital for treatment.

The fire department did not comment on the patient’s condition.