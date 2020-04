SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A home was destroyed after a fire in Bloomingdale Wednesday night.

According to the Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department, fire crews responded to a trailer on fire at 6:16 p.m. on Georgia Private Drive.

BVFD told News Channel 11 that no one was injured in the fire, but the home is a total loss.

According to BVFD, Warriors Path Volunteer Fire Department and Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the fire for mutual aid.