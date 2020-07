BLOOMINGDALE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighters are on the scene of a trailer fire in Bloomingdale early Wednesday morning.

According to the Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the scene of the fire at 5 a.m. at the intersection of Fontana Street and Alabama Street.

The intersection is right off Bloomingdale Road.

No injuries have been reported at the fire, according to BVFD.

Crews are still at the scene as of 6:21 a.m.