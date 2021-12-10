Bloomingdale Ruritan to host rain-or-shine Christmas parade Saturday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In the wake of a weather maker, the Bloomingdale Ruritan is offering a Rain-or-Shine, no-holds-barred Christmas Parade for anyone who missed their local events.

According to an event listing from the Bloomingdale Ruritan Club, “you are invited!”

Line up starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with the actual parade to start at 10 a.m.

There are no entry fees according to the post, and there are cash awards available for the best three floats.

The staging area will be at Ketron Elementary School before continuing to New Beason Well Road.

“Has your parade been postponed or cancelled? Come out and join ours!” the listing reads. “Rain or Shine, we’re gonna dance.”

The parade comes as potential severe weather moves into the region, according to Storm Team 11 forecasts.

