SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two local firefighters with the Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department (BVFD) rescued a woman on Friday after she became trapped in a fast-moving brush fire.

According to BVFD Public Information Office Carley Verbal, crews were called to a brush fire near Will Rho Circle around 1:04 p.m., where they found a fast-moving blaze. Once responders began working to establish a burn line and contain the fire, two crewmembers found a woman trapped, exhausted and surrounded by flames.

The pair consisted of rescue technician Hayden Joyner and volunteer firefighter Aiden Flanary, and Verbal said they quickly got to work freeing the woman. Once she had been removed from immediate danger and dragged uphill to safety, Verbal said Joyner began treating her before EMS had arrived on-scene.

Verbal said brush fires can catch those nearby off-guard due to their high rate of speed, and that the woman had become overwhelmed by smoke and heat when she became trapped. Once EMS arrived, Verbal said the woman was treated for “very minor injuries” and released without requiring transport to a hospital.