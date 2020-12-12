Bloomingdale Christmas Parade held Saturday despite neighboring COVID cancellations

BLOOMINGDALE, Tenn. (WJHL) Even though most towns and cities across the Tri-Cities region cancelled their Christmas parades this year, one was still held as scheduled on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The Bloomingdale Ruritan Club decided the show was still on for their annual parade, which rolled down Bloomingdale Road Saturday morning starting at 10.

Club members wanted to spread some holiday cheer and felt they could still keep the tradition alive while asking parade goers to follow CDC guidelines, wear a mask and spread out.

Parade organizers say some participants had to drop out because of virus concerns, but they still had a good turnout Saturday.

Fire departments, the Sheriff’s office, local churches, businesses and other organizations were represented with floats and vehicles in the parade.

One family attending the parade says they are glad it was not cancelled this year.

“It kind of spreads hope and cheer for everybody and kind of sticking it to corona if you know what I mean,” said Robert Hunt, Kingsport native. “Our family gathering got closed down because of the fear and there seems to be a darkness that is pressing things down. This lets us shine some light.”

Parade organizers had a goal of creating a fun, community event for all to enjoy while spreading some holiday joy, which is why they kept the event alive this year.

For more information on the Bloomingdale Ruritan Club visit their Facebook page or contact (423) 288-8863.