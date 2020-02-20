Bloomberg Campaign holds watch party for the Democratic primary debate

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mike Bloomberg 2020’s recently launched regional headquarters hosted a Democratic primary debate watch party Wednesday night.

News Channel 11 spoke to the regional campaign field organizer, Kristi Carr, who said the office is mostly ran by volunteers.

“We have probably 30 volunteers so far, but we think that’s very good given the fact we’ve only been open for a few weeks,” Carr said.

According to Carr, Bloomberg is interested in expanding the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare, and providing “Healthcare for All” rather than “Medicare for All.”

The debate featured six 2020 presidential candidates:

Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg

Pete Buttigieg

Amy Klobuchar

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

Bloomberg announced his bid for presidency November last year, and just last week met the Democratic National Committee’s polling threshold to participate in the primary debate.

The Johnson City location is one of seven in Tennessee, and Carr told News Channel 11 campaign organizers and volunteers will begin canvassing the region to reach out to Tri-Cities voters.

For more information about Bloomberg’s presidential bid, visit the campaign website.

To stay updated on the 2020 presidential election, visit News Channel 11’s election headquarters.