Bloom Cafe in Bristol moves to new location across the street

BRSITOL, Va. (WJHL) – A café that was formerly located in Bristol, Tennessee, is not moving into a new location across the street in Bristol, Virginia.

Bloom Café announced the move via Facebook saying that the new location will have outdoor dining, a large commercial kitchen, a space for events and parties, a full-service bar and more.

They say in their Facebook post that they are focused on expanding the culinary scene and their chef already has many plans for future menus.

The building where Bloom will be setting up shop was previously home to US Solutions and Wells Fargo.