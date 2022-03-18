BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — An effort to make Southwest Virginia a go-to region for supplying grains to craft beer and spirits makers will take a high-tech turn when a blockchain technology course debuts at Emory & Henry College in June.

“We see entrepreneurs getting more excited about starting their own business,” Delegate Israel O’Quinn (R-Bristol) told News Channel 11. “Understanding how blockchain can be a part of that from very rudimentary things all the way up to very complicated things is very exciting because it’s not just a buzzword. It’s not just a fad that’s going to blow over. This is something that’s here to stay.”

Business and education leaders in Southwest Virginia are launching the five-week course in hopes the evolving technology can help enhance success in the region’s energy and agriculture sectors. Troy Wiipongwii, a faculty member with William & Mary’s Global Research Institute who has directed the institute’s blockchain lab, will teach the course.

The course is open to current E&H students and business guests. According to a news release, it will prepare students “to communicate effectively about how blockchain can support new growth” by entrepreneurs who can be aided by blockchain’s advantages.

While it’s best known for its use in cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens, blockchain technology — which records digital information in a decentralized way that prevents changing or hacking a system — blockchain has a host of other potential uses. Those are what Wiipongwii’s course intends to study, especially in the areas of agriculture and energy, which Southwest Virginia’s political, economic development and educational leaders hope to parlay into economic growth.

“I think we’re just starting to sort of scratch the surface of the capabilities of blockchain technology and certainly you have people who have cracked the code and gotten rich quick with (blockchain technology),” O’Quinn said.

“But weaving it into the everyday business practices and into the overall business model is more of what we’re looking for. People who can grow and expand their business, track supply chain, in the case of agriculture be able to track product from the field all the way to the store.”

Wiipongwii said he plans to put “stakeholders and challenges” ahead of technology in the course.

“I want this course to be about putting blockchain into a real-life, on-the-ground context — not just another blockchain course with more blockchain hype,” he said in the release. He said William & Mary’s blockchain lab focuses on real-world applications.

In Southwest Virginia’s case, that also includes a focus on alternative energy sources such as wind and solar, as well as environmental reclamation efforts related to the legacy of coal mining. Will Clear, deputy director of Virginia Energy (a state agency) and an Emory & Henry alumnus, said interest is building quickly.

“We’ve got so much going on in the renewable space in Southwest Virginia,” Clear said. “It’s a great story, and I think there’s a lot of folks from the outside that want to tie into that.”

O’Quinn, an Emory & Henry alumnus and member of the school’s board of trustees, said he expects the course to be intensive. Participants should come out with a better understanding of blockchain’s foundations, he said.

“What a practical application might look like and then taking that and cross-applying it to the business they have or the business they would like to start to figure out how it could make them more effective,” he said.

The course begins June 21. InvestSWVA is a third partner along with Emory & Henry and William & Mary.