JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities residents can snag a cold treat and help the area’s only children’s hospital on Thursday at Dairy Queen locations.

The Miracle Treat Day returns to the area, with every Blizzard sold at local Dairy Queen locations helping pediatric care in the region.

Participating Dairy Queen locations in the Tri-Cities will donate $1 or more for each Blizzard sold on Thursday to the Niswonger Children’s Network. A release from Ballad Health states that the proceeds will help the network in ongoing efforts, including the Hope Rising campaign to expand Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

“The support we receive from our partners helps us bring quality care to children in every corner of the Appalachian Highlands, and we love partnering with Dairy Queen every year for Miracle Treat Day,” Jack Simpson, president of Ballad Health Foundation, said in the release. “The ongoing support from our partners ensures every child in the Appalachian Highlands can look forward to a bright future, no matter where in our region they live.”

Miracle Treat Day is recognized across the country and benefits more than 170 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.