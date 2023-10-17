JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU Martin Center announced that Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour is making a stop in the Tri-Cities in March 2024.

A release from the Martin Center said tickets to the event go on sale Oct. 20, with pre-sale already taking place.

Blippi is a global television sensation that can be streamed on several platforms. The character inspires curiosity in preschoolers through content that’s relatable, accessible and fun. During the live show, the characters will come to life through the work of professional stage performers.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue performances of Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour in even more cities in 2024,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live. “After a successful run in the Spring and now this Fall, across both North America and the UK, we’re excited for even more families to share in the joy and wonder of Blippi On Tour and to create lifelong memories together.”

The performance will feature Blippi and his friend Meekah as they discover what makes cities special. Featured during the show will be monster trucks, excavators and garbage trucks. Kids will get to shake their wiggles out while watching a fan-favorite character come to life.

More information on the tour can be found at Blippiontour.com, and tickets for the Johnson City show can be found at ETSUMartinCenter.org.