FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of State Route 93 near Fall Branch will be temporarily closed to traffic once again on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the section between Horton Highway/Baileyton Road and Morgan Lane will be closed in both directions beginning at 2 p.m. as crews perform blasting operations.

TDOT expects the closure to last for about an hour as crews clear the road of debris.

Drivers will be directed to a wide load detour that is already in place.