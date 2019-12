WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Friday morning Blake Andis was officially sworn in as the next sheriff of Washington County, Virginia.

Andis has spent more than 32 years in law enforcement in Washington County. 25 of those years were with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

Andis currently serves as the Chief of Police for Virginia Highlands Community College.

Andis will take office on January 1, replacing Fred Newman. Newman did not run for re-election after 20 years in office.