“Blackout Tuesday” posts floods social media, local organizations join movement

NORTHEAST Tenn. & SOUTHWEST Va. (WJHL) – If you have checked social media timeline today, you may have noticed photos of a black screen with the hashtag “Blackout Tuesday” in the description.

Businesses, celebrities and organizations both here and across the country have been taking part in the movement.

Pheben Kassahun spoke with a local university about their participation.

“Blackout Tuesday is a day to observe, mourn and encourage policy change, following the death of George Floyd.

Many have taken their protests to the streets, others have taken theirs to social media.

“If someone can’t go out to a march or vigil, it’s a great opportunity to get involved and to participate to express your solidarity for the movement,” Emory & Henry College Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, John Holloway said. “Our students are, while they are away from the campus, is still very tied into the campus and have been reaching out via email and social media and they are very involved and I expect that will continue.”

It is an online show of solidarity uniting people with a simple black square.

“I know that many within our community are devastated by what happened and believe that this is a way for the community to make a statement, regarding to Mr. Floyd to show how sorry we are, to say enough is enough, with regards to police brutality,” Holloway said. “I think overall, the interest of wanting to make sure that accountability happens with not only just one officer but all four officers.”

John Holloway is the vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Emory and Henry College. He hopes this sparks a conversation about understanding one another.

“This unfortunate and horrific incident, I’m hoping that we can really use this opportunity to bring about some needed attention with regards to relationship building, with regards to trainings that would help folks to communicate better to get along,” Holloway said.

Other organizations in the Tri-Cities also taking part in the conversation range from Ballad Health to many local restaurants and stores.

Holloway said, “It’s just going to really motivate our community to be out there and to be invovled.”

The Birthplace of Country Music also acknowledged the movement and stand by it. The organization released this statement:

“The Birthplace of Country Music is participating in a day of pause as part of a music industry-wide call to action in support of our own black community members here at home. This is a time our organization is using to acknowledge their struggle for equality and reflect on ways we can be part of the solution. Here at BCM we already celebrate and welcome diversity from all walks of life, and we know our brothers and sisters are hurting. Music brings people together, and we want to be part of that healing process.” Leah Ross

Executive Director

The Birthplace Country Music

Ballad Health releasing a statement on Facebook in regards to inclusion:

