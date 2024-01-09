JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As state lawmakers return to their respective General Assemblies, U.S. senators and representatives are also making their way back to D.C. with plans to push through their own legislation.

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) spoke with News Channel 11 Tuesday and said several bills pertaining to technology are at the top of her list.

Among those is the bipartisan NO FAKES Act, which Blackburn released a discussion draft of alongside senators from Deleware, North Carolina and Minnesota. The proposed legislation aims to protect the voice and visual likeness of entertainers from artificial intelligence (AI) generated content.

NO FAKES is an acronym for “Nurture Originals, Foster Art, and Keep Entertainment Safe.”

“This act is done by Senator Chris Coons and I,” Blackburn said. “And what it would do is protect the name, image and likeness in this new era of AI, and that’s bipartisan.”

Blackburn also expressed optimism for the Kids Online Safety Act, another bipartisan proposal championed by Blackburn and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.). If passed, the act would require online platforms likely to be used by minors to take measures in their design and operations to ensure their safety. Those measures may entail combatting sexual exploitation or cyberbullying.

The Kids Online Safety Act passed through the Senate Commerce Committee in July 2023, and Blackburn said the legislation is on the right track to becoming law.

“Sen. Blumenthal and I have worked in a bipartisan manner on that for many years,” she said. “And we are so pleased that we have about half the Senate as co-sponsors on that legislation. It’s already out of committee. We look forward to getting that off the Senate floor at some point very soon.”

In addition to online safeguards for children, Blackburn also hopes to tackle protections for consumers online with updates to the BOTS Act, which was passed in 2016. Blackburn and Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) introduced the Mitigating Automated Internet Networks for (MAIN) Event Ticketing Act in November. The legislation would require ticketing sites to enact policies and safeguards when selling tickets to events.

“This gave the Federal Trade Commission, the FTC, the authority to go after scalpers and bad actors in the ticket sales arena,” Blackburn said. “And now we have legislation that would strengthen that. Of course, this issue came to the forefront last year over some of the concerts and the lack of ability of consumers to buy tickets to concerts, performances, because the bots were scooping them up.”

Beyond technology legislation, Blackburn also spoke to the Supporting the Abused by Learning Options to Navigate Survivor (SALONS) Stories Act. The bill was introduced by Blackburn and Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) last month to incentivize domestic violence awareness training for those in the cosmetics and beauty field.

“Many times, it is your esthetician, it is a nurse, it is someone that you’re confiding in and having regular conversations with that will be the first to notice the signs of abuse and can help direct you to the proper place for the type intervention that you need,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn said she is uncertain how much discussion surrounding free school meals will occur in D.C., but she has seen several school districts in Tennessee make use of federal programs to continue offering those free meals to students.