KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn joined Northeast Tennessee chambers of commerce for breakfast in Kingsport Friday morning.

The Northeast Tennessee Chamber of Commerce Breakfast was held at the MeadowView Marriot Conference Resort & Convention Center. While addressing local chambers, Blackburn was joined on stage by Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine.

Blackburn praised the unity on display in Northeast Tennessee between localities.

“When you come to upper East Tennessee, what you see is a true partnership, and I find it just so encouraging that the chambers all work together, the mayors all work together, there isn’t competition,” Blackburn said.

Chambers of Commerce from Bristol, Elizabethton, Greene County, Johnson City, Kingsport Rogersville and Unicoi County attended Friday’s breakfast.