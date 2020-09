BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A local favorite announced Sunday that it will resume the regular 24-hour service beginning Monday, Sept. 14 at 6 a.m.

Blackbird Bakery will now be available for late-night pastry cravings from Mondays at 6 a.m. all the way through midnight on Saturdays.

The coffee shop reminded customers that it will remain closed on the following holidays: Memorial, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the day after Christmas.