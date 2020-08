BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Blackbird Bakery has opened a second location.

Blackbird on the Fly, which is currently operating with drive-thru service only, is located on Commonwealth Avenue.

The new location opened Thursday with a line of cars stretching to the road.

Blackbird on the Fly is smaller and has a more limited menu compared to the original bakery on Piedmont Avenue.

It is located at 920 Commonwealth Avenue, Bristol, Virginia.