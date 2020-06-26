1  of  2
TDH reports record number of new COVID-19 cases
Blackbird Bakery: One employee tests positive for COVID-19, closed for two weeks

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- A popular downtown Bristol, Virginia bakery is now closed for the next two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Carla Perkins, the owner of Blackbird Bakery, told News Channel 11 Friday afternoon that one employee tested positive.

Perkins added only seven other employees were in contact with the person that tested positive for COVID-19 and that all employees wear gloves and masks while working.

Perkins said in a message, “We are closing to ensure all other employees are safe.”

