Blackbird Bakery: One employee tests positive for COVID-19, closed for two weeks

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- A popular downtown Bristol, Virginia bakery is now closed for the next two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Carla Perkins, the owner of Blackbird Bakery, told News Channel 11 Friday afternoon that one employee tested positive.

Perkins added only seven other employees were in contact with the person that tested positive for COVID-19 and that all employees wear gloves and masks while working.

Perkins said in a message, “We are closing to ensure all other employees are safe.”

We are working to learn more information and will bring you updates on-air and on WJHL.com.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.