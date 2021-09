BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A well-known local bakery is sponsoring concerts in Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Va.

Blackbird Bakery is presenting two concerts a week apart from each other. Both concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. and last two hours.

On Friday, Sept. 24 the Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra will perform in the park. TJO Seven will perform on Friday, Oct. 1.

Admission is free to both concerts.