Black/White Dialogue voices support for creation of ‘Community Equity Board’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After protests in downtown Johnson City last year, Commissioner Jenny Brock said it was time for the city to take a look at possible inequities through a new advisory board.

In a commission workshop January 21st, Mayor Joe Wise and others questioned the need for and the name of the new board.

Reaction to that became the focus of Monday’s Black/White Community Dialogue – a community forum that’s met monthly for several years.

“That was kind of scary to hear and to read,” said community activist and New Generation Freedom Fighters Chairperson Katelyn Yarbrough. “Having voices being equal, this is child’s play and we shouldn’t be discussing it but here we are.”

Michelle Treece says the Equity board would “level the playing field.” She also talked about the lack of diversity on the Johnson City Commission. — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) February 8, 2021

Other panelists included Michelle Treece, a member of the Johnson City School Board, and Dr. Daryl Carter, ETSU faculty member and Director of Africana Studies. The discussion was led and moderated by the founder of Neighborhood Reconciliation Services Ramsey McGowan.

More than 60 people joined the Zoom with the opportunity to join in on the conversation through the chat box and ask questions.

Dr. Carter says data can be informative but someone from outside the area should conduct the study and bring the data to the commission to be unbiased.



Yarbrough wants to know how accessible contributing to the study would be- she asked how this would be conducted and where. — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) February 9, 2021

Topics ranged from the divisiveness brought on by the board creation and comments following to how the analysis for the board should be done.

“This divisiveness and we’re going to be divided, I think that’s code word for ‘you’re making me uncomfortable and I feel like you’re pushing me away,'” Treece said.

All panelists endorsed the idea of increased dialogue.

“It’s better to ask than to assume. It’s better to ask than continue to play ignorant,” said Dr. Carter. “I would just encourage people to talk…it’s not very complicated.”

The entire Johnson City Commission, as well as Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, and the chairman of the Washington Co. Republicans were invited to join the meeting. Newly elected commissioner Aaron T. Murphy and commissioner Jenny Brock who spearheaded the equity board proposal and worked with protesters last summer during her time as mayor were the only two who participated.

“I was disappointed in not having the outcome I was hoping for,” said Brock. “But I am not discouraged.”

Treece hopes more young people should be involved with this initiative and that the table should be made bigger. She thanked Brock for being on the call but said she wished the others had been a part of the conversation, especially considering her involvement with the protests. — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) February 9, 2021

The final decision on whether to create a Community Equity Advisory Board will be up to the city commission.

Commissioner Brock says she anticipates the topic will come up again when commissioners meet next week.

The BWD was started about four years ago in Jonesborough by Ed Wolff who is also the treasurer for the Washington Co./Johnson City NAACP. Before the pandemic hit, Wolff said the in-person meetings had as many as 50 participants, including Washington Co. Mayor Joe Grandy and ETSU president, Dr. Brian Noland at times as well as other leaders in the community.

You can watch the entire conversation here by using the passcode: 0G=GC#0s. If you would like to participate in future meetings, you can email Ed Wolff.