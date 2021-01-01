Black Olive to open new location in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Jonesborough Italian restaurant will soon open a second location in Elizabethton.

Black Olive’s new location will open Jan. 11 in the former Beef O’Brady’s on Hudson Drive.

The owners of Black Olive, Kinsey Holliday and Mo Farroukie, also own Primo’s Italian Restaurant, which is located in the same shopping center.

Primo’s will close on Jan. 10 and reopen in a few months as a Mexican restaurant.

The owners say the new Black Olive in Elizabethton will have more room than Primo’s and will allow them to have a bar and patio.

“We’re gonna have patio heaters, we’re gonna have a nice water feature out there in the spring,” said Holliday. “We’ve got a bar now, so that’s something different. We’re going to serve alcohol, we’re going to serve some local wines, a good selection of draft beer.”

Holliday says the new Black Olive should also be less crowded than Primo’s.