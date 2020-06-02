Black Lives Matter caravan set to travel through Johnson City, Jonesborough Tuesday night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A group of cars will travel around part of the Tri-Cities region Tuesday night in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to a news release, those wanting to participate in the Black Lives Matter caravan are “highly encouraged to decorate their vehicles with secured posters, signs, etc. to spread the message of Black Lives Matter, messages against racism, and for justice.”

The route, as seen in the photo below, will take the cars from the Farmer’s Market pavilion in downtown Johnson City to multiple locations, including the Langston Community Centre.

The end of the route will be at the Memorial Park Community Center.

We’re told cars will begin to gather at 5 p.m. and be on the route by 5:30 p.m.

The news release added, “On Tuesday evening, we will standing in solidarity as a community to send a clear message that we reject hate and discrimination.”

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.