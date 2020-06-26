Black Lives Matter candlelight vigil held in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — People gathered in downtown Jonesborough on Thursday night for a Black Lives Matter candlelight vigil.

Organizers said they want to keep the conversation going on race relations.

“It’s going to take more than what we think we’ve been doing because, we’re not doing it, right?” said co-organizer Karen Childress. “All the stuff that’s been happening, it makes us realize that, and it’s, for me personally, I couldn’t just say that just in the quiet of my own home, I felt like it was important to come out and be with other people and say it together.”

A moment of silence was held for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, symbolizing the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee George Floyd’s neck.