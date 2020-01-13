Black Diamond Markets convenience store to open Thursday in Piney Flats

PINEY FLATS (WJHL) – A new convenience store is set to open in Piney Flats on Thursday.

The first Black Diamond Markets store in Tennessee will open alongside the Marathon gas station at 5 a.m. Thursday and will remain open around the clock after that.

“We will be giving out pizza samples and various food items from the deli as samples,” Piney Flats Black Diamond Markets General Manager Andrew Mountcastle told News Channel 11 Monday.

Tennessee’s first Black Diamond Market convenience store opens on Thursday at 5 a.m. and will remain open 24/7 at 5620 Hwy 11 E in Piney Flats. Management tells me free food samples will be available Thursday for new customers @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/gRxNqvfRt8 — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) January 13, 2020

The locally-owned, all-American convenience store will have six diesel pumps, one pump with 90 percent octane gas, and the regularly available gas as well, along with various food items available from the deli to be enjoyed at the seating area.

“We have the best burgers in town, the ground beef is delivered fresh from a butcher twice a week, it’s never frozen, it’s very good quality food,” Mountcastle said. “This is going to be the best design of a convenience store in the Tri-Cities area, there’s not one like it in this area.”

The new store will be located at 5620 Highway 11 E in Piney Flats, near the Hardee’s.

The chain also has locations in Dungannon and Jonesville in Southwest Virginia.