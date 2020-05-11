Bittersweet meeting: Teachers empty classroom cubbies, return kids’ possessions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s spurred much educational innovation, but COVID-19 distancing hit home for teachers and families alike Monday at Lake Ridge Elementary.

Teachers, having emptied their classrooms of students’ possessions, stood in a car line for hours, gloved and masked. They handed clear plastic bags of notebooks, pencils, drawings and other kid stuff back to the students they’ve been missing so badly.

Bags of student possessions ready for return to families.

Hugs were definitely out, but lots of smiles and even a few tears were perfectly acceptable.

“It’s been very bittersweet,” fourth grade teacher Brandy Williams said as she took a break for an interview inside the school’s lobby. “Safety is our number one so of course we understand.”

With that in mind, though, they miss those milestones and they miss that closure to elementary school and moving forward, so we’ve had to be really creative of how do you still accomplish that without having your kids right there in the room with you.”

The answer is, not as well as in person, but better than some folks might have expected before the sudden onset of Zoom meetings consisting of an adult and 15 to 20 young kids.

Brandy Williams in her classroom.

“You know, you graduate from elementary school and going to middle school is a big deal,” said Chaya Guntupalli, who brought her fourth grader, Nishanth, by to pick up his materials. “Camp Explore, things that they’re looking forward to, tour of Indian Trail (Johnson City’s intermediate school), those are big things to go with friends and see. Yes, they got to do it on Zoom, but that’s not the same as when they’re live.”

That said, Guntupalli said there was certainly a solid reason for the distancing and that Nishanth’s teachers, Williams and Amy Ford, have stayed connected throughout the last two months.

“I think the teachers have done a fantastic job keeping them together during this time, figuring out how to keep them occupied, how to keep them excited, how to make it the best for them in the last few months they’ve not had school.”

Nishanth himself said the time away from a school he has attended since pre-K — and from his friends — has been difficult. Not only did he miss an in-person tour of Indian Trail, where he’s hoping to join the band and play trumpet next year, but he also missed Camp Explorer, a fourth-grade rite of passage.

“I was really excited to shoot rifles,” he said, casting a sidelong and perhaps hesitant look at mom. He allowed as to how his parents were doing pretty well as fill-in teachers.

Lake Ridge Elementary School fourth grader Nishanth Guntupalli, center, with his teachers Brandy Williams, right, and Amy Ford.

“They push me to work more and I like that,” he said.

That was a continuation of a good fourth-grade year while Lake Ridge remained open, he said. “I really liked it. I got challenged a lot.”

Williams was glad to hear a parent’s approval of the teachers’ efforts.

“They miss that closure to elementary school, so we’ve had to be really creative of, ‘how do you still accomplish that without having your goods right there in the room with you?'”

Monday was certainly a highlight for her and her fellow teachers. Williams said they’d been talking up the day to their students for awhile.

“This helps bring some closure for them to come back and say goodbye and get their things,” she said.

Nishanth Guntupalli

Refraining from hugs took some work, especially with many of the children bringing little gifts for the teachers.

Monday, Nishanth’s treasures from school included a large number of pencils. “Whenever I found a pencil on the floor I’d pick it up and put it in my pencil pouch,” he said.

Asked if he was a collector of pencils, he nodded, adding, “and nails and screws and springs.”

The fact he and 500-plus fellow students couldn’t collect hugs from their teachers weighed heavy, Williams said.

“There have been tears, yes,” she said. “Today it’s a lot of excitement, a lot of times the tears come when the kids, they go on.

“You try to hold that in until they go and then you have those moments when you break down and you let it out. But it’s definitely hard. These are your kids.”

One thing is almost certain, Chaya Guntupalli said.

“This is a different experience for them but one I think they will remember for the rest of their lives.”