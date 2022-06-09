JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A proposed lawsuit settlement would end in the closure of a controversial Bitcoin mine in rural Washington County, with a new location proposed in the county’s industrial park.

Washington County commissioners entered a closed session after County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson read the proposal’s details before returning to discuss it in front of a dozen or so people who live near the mine.

The county sued BrightRidge, the local electric utility, in November over the presence of the mine operated by Red Dog Technologies. The suit alleges the mine violates zoning regulations and that it began operating without a permit and seeks shutdown of the mine, which has a lease with BrightRidge through 2025.

BrightRidge supplies the power for the mine from an adjacent substation on Bailey Bridge Road and Red Dog is the utility’s biggest customer, with 25 megawatts of demand.

Loud noise from fans at the site first triggered residents’ complaints in the late spring of 2022. Those fans cool high-powered computer equipment that verifies Bitcoin transactions and “mines” for new Bitcoin, a digital cryptocurrency.

As they have for months, several residents expressed their insistence that the only acceptable outcome is the mine’s closure.

“The only thing we’ll accept is for it to be gone,” New Salem Baptist Church pastor Craig Ponder told commissioners. He said the pastoral community “has had next to zero benefits from the Bitcoin mining place. The only thing we’ve reaped is noise and pollution and decreased property values.”

They learned closure was part of the proposal, which Red Dog parent company GRIID has already approved. GRIID announced in late 2021 its plans to go public and its agreement with Intel for a supply of new-generation chips specifically designed for high-efficiency crypto mining.

Other details shared by Wilkinson included that:

The old site would have to be shut down within nine months of the new one going live;

Decibel level outside the five-acre new site’s property line wouldn’t exceed 60 decibels;

Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) would have to approve transference of the existing power contract to the new site, or else Red Dog could continue operating at New Salem until its initial lease expires in spring 2026;

BrightRidge would extend high-speed internet to 51 homes within a half-mile radius of the existing mine and cover the cost for as long as the mine is there but no less than a year;

Once the agreement is approved, Red Dog would pay the county a $500 daily penalty until shutdown, with the first year prepaid in a lump sum;

Red Dog would buy 5 acres in the industrial park from the county for $20,000 per acre, closing in this calendar year.

The 10 commissioners present (out of 15 total) remained in executive session at 6:45 p.m.

