JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new locally-owned restaurant opened its doors in Johnson City on Monday.

Biscuit Doodle, located in the former Bojangles restaurant near East Tennessee State University, brings locally-made biscuits, brunch and more to Johnson City.

On Monday, the restaurant will host random giveaways throughout the day to celebrate its grand opening.

Biscuit Doodle is located at 1709 W. State of Franklin Road and is open from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday – Friday and 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday – Sunday.

Note: According to a social media post, mimosas and cocktails aren’t available during the grand opening due to the restaurant waiting on its liquor license.