Birthplace of Country Music: Road to Bristol Rhythm to ‘make up for lost time’

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – The Birthplace of Country Music announced a new concert series on Monday, expressing the intention to “make up for lost” time after COVID-19 related concert cancellations.

According to a press release by BCM, the Road to Bristol Rhythm concert series will take a focus on representing a sample of past concerts as well as providing a platform to look forward to the fall’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

Sponsored by Virginia is for Lovers and The Sessions Hotel, The Road to Bristol Rhythm will feature artists Morgan Wade, Jim Lauderdale and Amythyst Kiah for a country tour de force over the Summer.

Concert dates fall in this order:

June 19 – Morgan Wade

July 17 – Jim Lauderdale

August 7 – Amythyst Kiah

Concerts are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on scheduled days on the lawn of The Sessions Hotel in downtown Bristol. Tickets are limited to 100 per event and are currently on sale for $25.

For more information regarding ticketing and event information, click here.