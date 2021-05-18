Birthplace of Country Music: Road to Bristol Rhythm to ‘make up for lost time’

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Birthplace of Country Music

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – The Birthplace of Country Music announced a new concert series on Monday, expressing the intention to “make up for lost” time after COVID-19 related concert cancellations.

According to a press release by BCM, the Road to Bristol Rhythm concert series will take a focus on representing a sample of past concerts as well as providing a platform to look forward to the fall’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

Sponsored by Virginia is for Lovers and The Sessions Hotel, The Road to Bristol Rhythm will feature artists Morgan Wade, Jim Lauderdale and Amythyst Kiah for a country tour de force over the Summer.

Concert dates fall in this order:

  • June 19 – Morgan Wade
  • July 17 – Jim Lauderdale
  • August 7 – Amythyst Kiah

Concerts are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on scheduled days on the lawn of The Sessions Hotel in downtown Bristol. Tickets are limited to 100 per event and are currently on sale for $25.

For more information regarding ticketing and event information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss