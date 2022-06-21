BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Officials on Tuesday unveiled a new display at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum featuring the guitar owned by the iconic Father of Country Music Jimmie Rodgers.

The new addition to the museum will only be available to view until March 2023 from the second floor, according to a news release from the Birthplace of Country Music.

Known as the Blue Yodel, the instrument was Rodgers’ custom-ordered Martin 000-45 guitar.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to share the ‘Blue Yodel’ with our community,” said Head Curator Dr. Rene Rodgers. “It has been residing at the Jimmie Rodgers Museum in Meridian, Mississippi, and it came to Bristol for this temporary display thanks to the generosity of the family of Jimmy Rodgers.

“Having the guitar on display means so much and deepens the impact of the museum’s telling of the 1927 Bristol Sessions.”

The museum continues to work on public programming that will delve into the life of Rodgers and his first recordings on the 1927 Bristol Sessions.

“Jimmie Rodgers is the ‘Father of Country Music,’ but his legacy stretches well beyond that,” said Thomas Ripsam, current CEO of C. F. Martin & Co. “He inspired generations of musicians across many genres with his playing, his songwriting, and his showmanship. We’re proud that a Martin 000-45 is a big part of that legacy.”

The museum is located at 101 Country Music Way in Bristol, Va. and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.