Birthplace of Country Music Museum to host 2021 Pick Along Summer Camps in July

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Registration is now open for the Birthplace of Country Music Museum’s 2021 Pick Along Summer Camps.

During the camps, experts will teach campers to play the same style of instruments used in the historic Bristol Sessions recordings.

A release from BCM states campers will practice with guitars, fiddles and banjos.

The camps feature performances, museum exploration, dancing and an introduction to the museum’s radio station.

The Beginner camp is scheduled for July 12-16. Beginner camps are designed for kids ages 8-14.

Intermediate camp is set for July 19-23. The Intermediate camps are built for kids ages 10-16.

Class sizes at the camps are limited to 10 students, so anyone interested is encouraged to register quickly.

BCM welcomes all campers, regardless of if they have any musical experience.

To register or learn about camp times and prices, click here.