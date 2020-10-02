Birthplace of Country Music Museum opens new exhibit with help from Hard Rock International

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – You have a chance to check out some pieces of memorabilia from some of the biggest stars in country music at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol.

Hard Rock International is loaning some of their collection to the BCMM.

Some of the items include costumes worn by Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton, as well as instruments played by country music legends like Hank Williams, Waylon Jennings, Garth Brooks and ETSU alumni Kenny Chesney.

“We are really fortunate to have quite a few objects on display that we got from local collectors, museum and other institutions, one of which is the hard rock international and they were really generous in loaning us several items to go along with this exhibit,” said BCMM head curator Rene’ Rodgers.

The items will be on display at the birthplace of country music museum through March 28, 2021.