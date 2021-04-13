Birthplace of Country Music Museum nominated for ‘Best Pop Culture Museum’

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Birthplace of Country Music Museum has been nominated for USA Today’s “Best Pop Culture Museum” award.

According to USA Today, BCM “showcases the roles Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia played in the development of country music.”

The contest entry mentions the 1927 Bristol Sessions and the memorabilia within the museum.

You can vote for a nominated museum once per day until polls close at noon on May 10.

The winning museum will be announced on May 21.

As of Tuesday, April 13, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum was in second place in votes.

You can vote for the Birthplace of Country Music by clicking here.

Other museums nominated for the honor include: