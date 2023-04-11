BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Birthplace of Country Music Museum has a jam-packed schedule this Spring.

A slew of activities is already underway this April. Speaker Sessions continue with the cast and collaborators for Barter Theatre’s “Keep on the Sunny Side”. The session is happening Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m.

The session is free and people can attend either in person or on Zoom, registration can be found here.

On Tuesday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. the museum will host a screening of the 2000 film ‘Songcatcher’ at the Performance Theater.

The showing is also free and open to the public, but you also must register. Click here to sign up.

Charlene Baker with the museum sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about the upcoming slate of activities.