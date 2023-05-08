BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is buzzing with plenty of activity this spring.

Speaker sessions continue with the next session happening on Tuesday, May 9. The topic is ‘Stringbean’: The life and murder of a country music legend. The session will feature the story of David “Stringbean” Akeman and his wife at 7 p.m.

On May 23 at 7 p.m. catch ‘Music as Work’, which is a discussion panel in partnership with the arts alliance.

Erika Barker sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about the upcoming session.